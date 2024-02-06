With the NBA trade deadline days away, will the Bulls wind up moving DeMar DeRozan?

When the Chicago Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in 2021 to pair with All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the organization imagined this group becoming one of the better cores in the entire Eastern Conference. While this seemed to be the case during the first half of the 2021-22 season, things began to fall apart due to injuries. Ball has not played since the 2021-22 season, LaVine has dealt with a slew of foot issues, and now the immediate future of the Bulls franchise is in question, with rumors swirling about 48 hours until the NBA trade deadline this season.

The Bulls are currently 23-27, barely clinging to a play-in tournament spot in the East. After recently announcing that LaVine will be out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after electing to undergo right foot surgery, the Bulls have been put under the microscope by the rest of the league. LaVine, who has been rumored to be drawing real trade interest from the Detroit Pistons, is not expected to be dealt ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. A deal including the two-time All-Star is much more likely to materialize in the offseason, especially with Chicago not wanting to just dump him for any value they can salvage.

The latest chatter surrounding the Bulls pertains to three players: DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond.

It appears as if DeRozan's future with the Bulls is very much up in the air at this point. In recent days, DeRozan and the possibility of him being moved at the NBA trade deadline have been a topic of discussion, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Bulls have been more receptive to calls they have received about the veteran star, leading some to believe that Chicago will take the best offer presented to them for DeRozan, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the season. At the same time, the Bulls have never really operated with this type of mindset as a front office, and they do view DeRozan as the focal point of their core.

Extension talks between the two sides went nowhere earlier this season. Still, DeRozan has made it clear that he would like to remain in Chicago. Finding a middle ground on a new deal in the offseason, or discussing a sign-and-trade, is always a possibility for the Bulls and their star. Should the Bulls look to actively move DeRozan between now and the trade deadline on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, and Orlando Magic will all be mentioned as possible landing spots. The Philadelphia 76ers, who have been rumored as a potential landing spot for DeRozan, have no interest in pursuing him ahead of the trade deadline, sources said.

The expectation around the NBA is that the Bulls don't want to take on a plethora of players in any potential trade deadline deal. Instead, the organization is said to want future draft picks and rotational players who can fill gaps on their current roster, sources said. The Bulls' front office would like to create a level of flexibility for themselves in order to avoid hitting the reset button in full.

In addition to a trade involving LaVine looking unlikely, a deal involving Alex Caruso is doubtful to materialize, sources said. Chicago has maintained its high asking price for the defensive-minded guard and would like to keep him long-term.

For Drummond, there does appear to be a market forming. The 30-year-old center has always been one of the better rebounders in the league through the years, which is why several playoff-contending teams have been in contact with the Bulls regarding him. Chicago, sources said, is currently operating with a “best deal” mindset when it comes to Drummond in trade talks. Owed just $3.4 million this season, the 12-year veteran would likely return a couple of second-round picks to the Bulls.

More likely than not, the Bulls will address their future in the offseason rather than at the NBA trade deadline, a theme that tends to tie in with many teams this season.

Warriors' NBA trade deadline plans

It is no secret that the Golden State Warriors have been active in the trade market. A team with championship aspirations every season, Golden State's 22-25 record is not reflective of who they believe they are. Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have been the two most discussed players on the Warriors' roster heading toward the trade deadline. Whereas Paul's value sprouts from his non-guaranteed contract in the summer, Wiggins is drawing interest from teams that are attempting to get him at a discount given the former All-Star's poor numbers this season.

Although there is a desperate need to change the way things have been going, the talk surrounding the Warriors is that the players and coaches don't want to see a significant change, sources said. Instead, they simply want and need everyone to be healthy again. Paul is on the mend from his fractured hand and is hoping to make his return to the court before the start of March.

From a front office perspective, the Warriors have done their work on the trade market involving Wiggins and Paul. As already mentioned, there are a few teams that have displayed interest in Wiggins, yet the Warriors won't move the wing unless there is a trade that would substantially increase their chances of making the playoffs and contending for another title. This type of value has not existed to this point.

With the clock ticking down until the NBA trade deadline, Golden State is comfortable heading into the offseason and re-evaluating its needs then rather than sacrificing assets now for little to no return. While things have looked bleak recently, the Warriors have remained confident, knowing that they are one good week away from being back in the playoff picture.

Outside of the Warriors, there have been whispers across the league that Golden State has at least thought about Klay Thompson's status. A trade involving Thompson, who has struggled to find his shot this season, could prove advantageous to the Warriors for multiple reasons. Currently on an expiring $43.2 million contract, which would allow the Warriors to target virtually anyone on the trade market, Thompson could always re-sign with the team in free agency at a much smaller price. If the team was actually serious about pursuing a trade involving Klay, then Mike Dunleavy Jr. would meet with Joe Lacob and the entire Warriors core, Thompson included, to discuss the matter ahead of time, given his value to the franchise as a whole.

This is merely speculation outside the Warriors, though, as the organization has not expressed any interest recently in discussing Thompson or Draymond Green in trade talks. If the Warriors are to make a move at the NBA trade deadline, it would likely involve smaller contracts. This puts Gary Payton II and veteran Dario Saric in the discussion to be moved.

Hornets open for business with PJ Washington, Miles Bridges

Out of all the talk surrounding the NBA trade deadline this season, the Charlotte Hornets seem to be on the verge of making moves. Both PJ Washington and Miles Bridges find themselves on the trade block, with Bridges drawing a lot of interest from the Phoenix Suns, sources said. In attempts to bolster their secondary depth around Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, Bridges presents the Suns with an athletic wing who could bridge the gaps between their starting and bench units, no pun intended. The Suns are motivated to get a deal done.

In Charlotte, capitalizing on the value of any players they trade away is a point of emphasis. Bridges, who is going to become a free agent in the offseason, is able to veto any trade he is included in. Basically, he owns a no-trade clause, meaning the Hornets do not necessarily have the final say in where Bridges could end up ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The former first-round pick is said to view the Suns as a practical destination given their championship pursuit. However, concerns over what his role may look like in Phoenix and how that would impact his pending free agency do exist. In any scenario, Nassir Little is the player the Suns are looking to deal for Bridges.

Outside of all the talk surrounding Bridges and the Suns, Washington is perhaps the best trade asset on the Hornets' roster after they dealt Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. A trade involving Washington appears to be likely before Thursday, sources said, as the Dallas Mavericks have suddenly emerged as a top trade suitor for him. Dallas is looking to add another key talent around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving by utilizing the contracts of Richaun Holmes, Maxi Kleber, and Grant Williams, if needed. Charlotte is not going to be giving up Washington just for the sake of making a trade, which is why they have shown interest in Mavs swingman Josh Green, according to Marc Stein.

Along with the Mavs, the New York Knicks appear to be another team that actually has a legitimate interest in Washington. The Knicks were just a pipe dream that some outside of New York thought about in the wake of Julius Randle's injury. This was an idea recently shared in a recent trade deadline intel story on ClutchPoints.

Well, it turns out the Knicks are on the same wavelength as described above. The Knicks, sources said, have spoken with the Hornets about Washington's availability. Charlotte is very much open to doing business ahead of the NBA trade deadline and was receptive to the Knicks' interest in Washington. It is reasonable to believe that the Hornets would be willing to take on Evan Fournier's contract for the young forward, sources said. That is, if they would be getting an immediate first-round pick in return, one that doesn't carry heavy protections.

As is the case with every team around this time of the year, the Hornets will attempt to get as much as they can. The same mindset translates to their ongoing discussions with teams pursuing Bridges. But rival executives are confident about a one-pick price tag for Washington, especially since his relationship with the Hornets was on thin ice in the offseason.

Set to make about $16.8 million this season, Washington finds himself under contract through the 2025-26 season on a deal that decreases in salary by about $1.3 million every year. This is certainly a contract that interests the Knicks. The Knicks, sources said, still maintain interest in Bruce Brown from the Toronto Raptors. The idea of adding another scoring option in their backcourt also remains relevant in New York.

Clippers to make a move at the trade deadline?

The Los Angeles Clippers have been making calls over the span of the last week to see what kind of value exists in a deal involving veteran PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland, sources said. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also reported on the Clippers' interest in gauging the trade market involving both players. To this point, nothing has materialized as the Clippers search for padded forward depth, preferably on the wing.

Tucker, who is looking to find a team wanting to utilize his services right now, would welcome a reunion with the Heat, sources said. However, Miami's financial situation would make pursuing his $11 million contract almost impossible.

Speaking of the Heat, they are a major question mark ahead of the NBA trade deadline after trading for Rozier. The futures of Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are uncertain following Rozier's arrival, especially since the Heat have over $180 million already on the books for the 2024-25 season. There is a belief around the league that the Heat are saving their contracts right now in order to make a big splash in the offseason, something they failed to do when they were heavily linked to Damian Lillard this past summer.

Or, perhaps Pat Riley and the Heat front office fooled all of us regarding Lillard that way they could put together their real plans for what will be a much more interesting 2024 offseason.

Other notes and rumors around the NBA

Brooklyn Nets – Various playoff-contending teams have inquired about Dorian Finney-Smith through the weeks. So far, the Nets have not been interested in what other teams are offering and are prepared to hold out for an offer that meets their asking price relating to draft picks. There is no rush to move Finney-Smith in Brooklyn, especially since he is under contract past this season. It continues to look likely that the Nets will move either Spencer Dinwiddie or Royce O'Neale instead.

Denver Nuggets – No moves are expected to be made by the Denver Nuggets ahead of the NBA trade deadline, sources said. Unless there is a perfect move that presents itself to them, Denver is prepared to continue pushing forward with their championship core and youthful depth. If there was an impactful player on a smaller deal that they could land, Vlatko Cancar and Justin Holiday would be the two main salary fillers for the Nuggets to consider in a potential trade.

Milwaukee Bucks – The Milwaukee Bucks have held conversations with the Raptors regarding Bruce Brown, sources said. One of the more active teams on the trade market, the Bucks are attempting to add an impactful talent who can increase their chances of making another title push right now. Brown is said to be a player the Bucks think highly of, given his ability to impact the game in various ways on both sides of the court. The Bucks are motivated to find an immediate upgrade in favor of Pat Connaughton and Cam Payne.

Houston Rockets – The Houston Rockets' willingness to discuss Jalen Green's future likely suggests he will be an essential part of their offseason plans to pursue a star. Green will be in the final year of his rookie contract and eligible for an extension at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. After acquiring Steven Adams, the Rockets are still active on the trade market and have been including Jock Landale's non-guaranteed contract in discussions with other teams, sources said.

Minnesota Timberwolves – If the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move at the trade deadline, it would be to bolster their depth behind Mike Conley Jr. in the backcourt.

Oklahoma City Thunder – The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to hold off on making any major roster additions at this time, sources said. Sam Presti and Co. will evaluate their options pertaining to Davis Bertans' contract and Josh Giddey's future based on how this year's team finishes the season.

Sacramento Kings – There has been continued dialogue across the league suggesting that Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Sacramento Kings target list. While they did explore the possibility of pursuing Kuzma with the Wizards in January, no real deal materialized. The Kings have first-round draft picks in 2026, 2028, and 2030 that can be dealt, although they can't trade any pick until two years after their obligation to the Atlanta Hawks is fulfilled. The Hawks own the Kings' 2024 first-round pick with top-14 protections. Pertaining to Kuzma, the Wizards still maintain their high asking price. Washington is more than comfortable holding onto the 28-year-old past the NBA trade deadline, especially since he is a player they still envision as a focal point in their rebuild.

Washington Wizards – With the amount of interest that Tyus Jones has been receiving, it would come as a surprise to many if he remained in Washington. Whether or not the Wizards can net a first-round pick for Jones is yet to be seen, as playoff-contending teams pursuing Jones have been attempting to make offers, including multiple second-round picks.