Prior to the Phoenix Suns’ visit to play the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, Steve Kerr told reporters he thinks Dubs fans will give Kevin Durant “the applause and energy that he deserves for everything he did,” as reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Durant once again missed a chance to play in front of the Golden State crowd due to an ankle injury he suffered last week.

Despite Durant not playing for the team since 2019, Kerr says the team has a tribute video ready for the two-time Finals MVP.

After leaving the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019, Durant missed all of the 2019-20 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. He also missed both of Brooklyn’s trips out West last season and this season due to injury.

Durant did play against his former team at the Chase Center in January of 2021, but no fans were in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Durant scored 20 points in a 134-117 Nets win in that game.

Ironically enough, it was the last game Durant played before missing nearly two months with a hamstring strain.

The Suns did provide some good news regarding Durant’s injury Tuesday, as it appears we will be back in action once the playoffs begin.

With the Suns not scheduled to play the Warriors again in the regular season, fans may be hoping for a potential playoff matchup between the two sides.

If not, Kevin Durant’s reception from Warriors fans will be on hold until next season.