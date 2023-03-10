On Wednesday night, prior to making his home debut for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury in warmups. After slipping on the floor, Durant suffered a left ankle sprain. It now appears that he will be out for at least the next two weeks.

In a tweet sent out by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was revealed that Kevin Durant’s return will be based on how quickly he can rehab the injury.

“Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks with his left ankle sprain and return based on rehab progress, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Swelling has gone down in the ankle, which Durant injured slipping in pregame warmups Wednesday.” wrote Charania.

Charania also added that both the Suns and Durant expect him to return shortly after being re-evaluated.

In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “The Suns and Durant are hopeful of progress during the re-evaluation window that allows for the 13-time All-Star to return to action shortly after two weeks, sources said. Good news for KD and Phoenix following scary fall in warmups.”

Since joining the Suns at the trade deadline, Kevin Durant has been a key contributor to the unit. In the three games that he has played with the team, he has averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

With Durant out of the lineup, the Suns will once again need to rely on the duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. At the moment, they are 37-29 on the season as they prepare to make another finals run. This team will be rooting for the quick return of Kevin Durant.