Phoenix Suns fans can breathe an even greater sigh of relief as far as the severity of Kevin Durant’s injury goes.

Durant rolled his left ankle after slipping during pre-game warmups last week in a setback that delayed his Suns home debut. Given KD’s injury history just this season alone, fans feared the worst only to later learn he would be out for just a couple of weeks with an ankle sprain — meaning he would be back just in time for the playoffs.

However, it seems the Suns are just taking as many precautions as they can after Phoenix president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones revealed if the playoffs started today, Durant would be playing right now.

“If the playoffs started today, he’d be out there,” Jones was quoted as saying by Duane Rankin via BasketNews.com. “He’d be struggling a little bit.”

All in all, that’s great news to hear for the Suns with 15 games remaining. The 2021 NBA finalists currently sit in 4th in the Western Conference with a 37-30 record and seven wins in their last 10. A strong late season push could see them potentially leapfrog to third or second in the standings.

Kevin Durant returning in the next two weeks will certainly help Phoenix climb the standings further. The two-time champion has averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in the three games he has featured for the Suns since arriving before the trade deadline last month.