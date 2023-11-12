Warriors star Klay Thompson didn't hold back with his postgame comments after a rough performance against the Cavs

While the big story in the Golden State Warriors' 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers was Draymond Green's ejection in the third quarter, Green's teammate Klay Thompson contributed to the loss with a poor showing.

Thompson shot only 5-16 from the floor for 14 points to go along with three turnovers. He also struggled defensively as Cleveland went on a run in the second quarter. After the game, Thompson said it was his worst game of the season, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

“Klay Thompson said this was probably his worst game this season. Didn’t have many questions at the presser and there was no paper airplane. “Didn’t deserve to make an airplane after that crappy performance,” Klay said.”

Thompson usually makes a paper airplane in the Warriors' postgame press conferences.

With Thompson playing poorly and Green ejected, it was up to Steph Curry to carry the Warriors, but his 30 points weren't enough in the loss.

Thompson has seen his scoring dip to 16.4 points per game this season, which would be his lowest output since his rookie season. But there are positives; the Warriors veteran, despite shooting a relatively low 35 percent from the 3-point line, is putting up his highest field goal percentage since the 2018-19 season. That was the season before he missed two years due to knee and Achilles injuries. It was also the last time that Thompson was named an All-Star.

Thompson had been dealing with adductor tightness last week, which could still be affecting his mobility. Whatever the issue, the Warriors will need Thompson to be sharp when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.