Warriors star Klay Thompson appeared on the injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavs.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off their most thrilling win of the 2023-24 season off a Stephen Curry game-winning shot that almost wasn't as Draymond Green's potential offensive interference violation was determined to be legal. The Warriors next game is Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers but it's possible that they will be short-handed. Warriors star Klay Thompson is listed on the injury report as questionable with adductor tightness as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Klay Thompson is questionable against the Cavaliers tomorrow in Cleveland. Adductor tightness. Otherwise empty Warriors injury report. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2023

Klay Thompson has made a remarkable comeback for the Warriors after missing two straight seasons due to varying injury issues. He had been listed on the Warriors injury report in recent days but has not missed game this season.

Through the Warriors first five games of the season, Thompson had been playing 32.0 minutes per game. He had been averaging 16.8 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.

A five time All-Star, Thompson has been a driving force behind the Warriors four championships and has formed one half of the team's dynamic backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. Thompson was drafted by the Warriors with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thompson is in the final year of his contract with the Warriors. He is able to agree to an extension at anytime during the regular season and if they do not come to an agreement, he will enter unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.