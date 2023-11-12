Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called out the officiating after Draymond Green was ejected against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into an altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell that led to Green’s second issued technical foul of the game and ejection mid-way through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Cavs on Saturday night.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr took issue with the how one of the technical fouls was handed out:

"I had never heard of this rule." Kerr shared his thoughts on Draymond retroactively receiving a technical, leading to an ejection pic.twitter.com/3uY7XaK7YD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Coach Kerr shared his take, saying, “He got a technical for elbowing Mitchell a couple plays before. I had never heard of this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical on someone from two plays before upon review,” according to Shayna Rubin of the San Jose Mercury News.

Continued Kerr, “I had no idea. There's lots of plays I'd like to go back to from three years ago, you know? It was bizarre.”

Mitchell appeared to get upset with Green pushing him after Draymond’s steal on the previous play. Green was pushing the ball up court when Mitchell came up behind and shoved Green, leading to an altercation between the Cavs and Warriors stars.

After an official review, Green was given his second technical foul and Mitchell a common foul. Draymond had already incurred a technical in the first half for arguing an offensive foul call with the officials. Early in the quarter, Green drew an offensive foul on Jarrett Allen and got up screaming at the Cavs big man. Moments later, Green picked Mitchell's pocket and drew a foul on the All-Star guard as they were fighting for the loose ball.

Green had eight points, five rebounds and a pair of three pointers when he was thrown out of the game. The incident was Green's 17th career ejection, including regular season and playoffs, the most among active players.

The Warriors fell to the Cavs 118-110