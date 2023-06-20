It's safe to say that Klay Thompson has had a pretty successful career. Having played a key role in no less than four NBA championships he'll go down as one of the Golden State Warriors' best ever players, but despite that success, the ‘what-ifs' still burn deep for one of the greatest shooters in history.

Speaking recently on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Showtime Basketball, Thompson discussed what he termed his “biggest regret” as a basketballer.

“The biggest regret I have in my basketball career…was switching that pick and roll with Steph with J.R [Smith] and Kyrie…it still burns.”

The switch in question, as Warriors fans will remember all too well, came late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. With the scores having been locked at 89 apiece for more than three minutes, the switch gave Irving a look at a three which he promptly drained with just 53 seconds left to go in the season, giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a lead which they wouldn't relinquish.

Probably not helping all that much with Klay Thompson's adverse feelings towards that game is the fact that he went 6-17 from the floor and 2-10 from deep en route to 14 points, though in fairness he had scored 25+ points in each of the three previous games.

The championship was the first and to-date only in the Cavaliers history, and was the only blemish during the Warriors dynastic period between 2015 and 2018. Of course, three out of four championships ain't bad, but that missed opportunity clearly still haunts the Warriors.