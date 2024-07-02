Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal captain, experienced a highly emotional moment during Euro 2024. The legendary Portuguese forward missed a crucial penalty in a last-16 match against Slovenia, which led to a tearful reaction on the field. This incident, combined with Ronaldo's hints about retirement, has made headlines worldwide.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, did not score during the group stage of the tournament. In the critical match against Slovenia, he was determined to make a significant impact. Throughout the game, he took several free-kicks and almost connected with a few crosses. However, his golden opportunity came during extra time when Portugal was awarded a penalty. Ronaldo stepped up to take the shot, but Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a fantastic save, leaving Ronaldo in tears.

Despite the missed penalty, Portugal managed to secure a victory in the penalty shootout. They won 3-0, thanks to three impressive saves from their goalkeeper, Diogo Costa. Ronaldo successfully converted his penalty in the shootout, helping his team advance to the next round.

Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional ride with Portugal

After the game, Ronaldo spoke to Teledeporte about his mixed emotions. He expressed his initial sadness over missing the penalty and the joy that followed after Portugal's victory. “Initial sadness and joy at the end, that’s what football gives you. These are inexplicable moments,” Ronaldo said. He acknowledged that he had a chance to put his national team ahead but failed to do so because of Oblak's excellent save.

Ronaldo also reflected on his penalty technique, mentioning that he had been perfect with penalties throughout the year. However, he was denied at the crucial moment. Despite this, he emphasized the importance of enjoying the team's success. “The most important thing is to enjoy qualifying. The team did an extraordinary job, we fought until the end, and if you analyze the match well, Portugal deserved it because they had more chances,” he added.

Ronaldo's comments highlight the emotional rollercoaster that football players often experience. The highs and lows of the game can be overwhelming, even for seasoned professionals like him. This raw display of emotion endeared him even more to his fans, showing that even the greatest players face challenges and setbacks.

Retirement hints from Cristiano Ronaldo

In addition to discussing the missed penalty, Ronaldo dropped a major hint about his future in football. He revealed that Euro 2024 would be his last European Championship. “It’s certainly my last Euro,” Ronaldo admitted. However, he clarified that his decision was not driven by the idea of leaving football but by his passion for the game and the joy it brings to his fans and family.

Ronaldo emphasized that his motivation comes from making people happy and not from winning more trophies or accolades. “The enthusiasm I have for the game, the excitement of seeing my fans, and my family, the affection that people have for me. It’s not because I’m leaving football. Making people happy is what motivates me the most,” he explained.

Despite this announcement, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down at the club level. He scored 50 goals for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League during the 2023-24 season. There have also been rumors that he might continue playing until the 2026 World Cup, indicating that his retirement might still be a few years away.

Ronaldo's impact on football is undeniable. His career has been marked by numerous records and unforgettable moments. As he approaches the twilight of his international career, fans and pundits alike reflect on his contributions to the sport. His determination, skill, and passion have inspired countless young athletes around the world.

Ronaldo's missed penalty at Euro 2024 and his subsequent emotional reaction have captured the attention of football fans globally. His dedication to the sport and his fans remains unwavering, even as he hints at the end of his illustrious international career with Portugal. His journey, filled with triumphs and trials, continues to be a testament to his enduring legacy in football.