The upcoming collaboration between Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean is generating a lot of excitement. Meanwhile, Epic Games is continuously building anticipation for its release. However, a single mistake made by the game's Brazillian X account has revealed a little bit more than they intended. Let's dive further into the details.

The Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean crossover was first leaked by data miners like HYPEX and ShiinaBR. Scheduled to arrive on July 19, this collaboration is expected to introduce themed content related to the franchise. Players are expecting to see new character skins, emotes, back bling, pickaxes, and other in-game items inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

Ahead of the crossover's official release, Fortnite has been dropping teasers on their official X account. These teasers feature a map divided into four parts, with each part revealing an item that will be introduced into the game. The first item unveiled was the Flint Knock Pistol. Yesterday, July 1, Fortnite followed up with another reveal showcasing a pirate cannon. The reveals have been ongoing for almost a week now, and everything has been proceeding smoothly. This was until Fortnite's Brazillian account made a mistake.

The game's official Brazillian account mistakenly posted an image featuring the complete image of the map, showcasing all the items planned for the crossover. Supposedly, the post was meant to just feature the Flint Knock Pistol, a pirate cannon, and two more blank spaces for the other two items. This unintended reveal provided exciting details about the upcoming crossover, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Leak shows complete Pirates of the Caribbean treasure map

Although Fortnite's Brazilian account quickly deleted the post, leakers proved faster by sharing it on their own accounts shortly afterward. ShiinaBR uploaded the same image on her X account (formerly known as Twitter). The image features the Flint Knock Pistol, a pirate cannon, along with the rest of the two items, which are the Ship in a Bottle mythic, and the Treasure map.

The Flint Knock Pistol, Cannons, and Treasure maps have all made previous appearances in Fortnite. These items are familiar to players from earlier seasons of the game.

In contrast, the Ship in a Bottle is a new addition to Fortnite. It is a mythic and unique item shaped like a bottle containing a mysterious green liquid with a miniature ship enclosed within it. When used or equipped, a large ship will suddenly emerge from the ground. The ship can be used as a means of transportation but only for a short period of time. It can also be used to deal damage to enemies and structures, including builds. This mythic item was previously leaked by HYPEX.

What else is in Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean collab

In addition to this buildup of excitement, Epic Games briefly made the Jack Sparrow skin available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop with the 30.20 update. However, they quickly removed the listing after its brief appearance. Epic Games assured players who purchased the skin during this time that they would still have access to it. However, it will be when the full Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration officially launches. Still, this move allowed some players to get a sneak peek and early access to part of the upcoming crossover content before its full rollout.

Despite the item leaks and skin mistakes, fans remain highly excited. The Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean crossover promises an exciting blend of new gameplay and beloved thematic content. All of which ensure a memorable experience for fans of both franchises, whether old or new.

And that concludes all the information we have on the leaked Pirates of the Caribbean items coming to Fortnite. We can expect more in-game items as the highly-anticipated crossover officially launches, which is in a couple of days! For the time being, players can enjoy the newly introduced game mode, Fortnite Reload, and earn exciting rewards such as the Rezzbrella and the Fortnite Crown for Discord.

