August 24 is a special day for Los Angeles Lakers fans, especially for everyone who idolizes and looks up to the great Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba would have turned 45 on Wednesday (Aug. 23). The following day of his birthday is also regarded by many as Kobe Bryant Day, as he used to play in No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during his unforgettable career in the NBA.

Thousands of miles away from Los Angeles, Steve Kerr offered a heartfelt message when asked about Kobe. Kerr, during a press conference in Manila ahead of Team USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup matchup against New Zealand, spoke about his memories with Kobe and what the Basketball Hall of Famer meant to everyone.

“I have great memories of playing against him and then coaching against him late in his career. To have the good fortune to be in the NBA at the same time as one of the all-time greats, watch him, and compete against him was really special. We all think about Kobe to this day and everything he meant to the league and all of us.”

The Golden State Warriors head coach can make the perfect dedication to Kobe Bryant by leading Team USA to a win against New Zealand on Saturday. Tip-off is at 8:40 a.m. ET. Kobe, of course, won two Olympic Gold Medals with Team USAi in 2008 in Beijing and in 2012 in London. He also won Gold in the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship in Las Vegas.

Team USA is out to reclaim basketball glory after finishing just seventh in the 2019 edition of the FIBA World Cup.