The Golden State Warriors, ever since Stephen Curry burst onto the scene as one of the most electric guards in the league thanks in large part to his game-breaking range from beyond the arc, have become one of the most successful franchises in the league, both on the court and on a commercial level. This level of success is reflected on their seemingly annual inclusion on the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games, as they will once again play on December 25, this time taking on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

At the end of the day, it's Curry's greatness that has propelled the Warriors franchise to such great heights. And Moses Moody, the Warriors' young wing off the bench, made sure to acknowledge this. Posting on his official Twitter account, Moody dished out a hilarious Curry message in relation to their upcoming Christmas tilt against Nikola Jokic and company.

“12th consecutive year playing on Christmas Day ! #thankyousteph,” Moody wrote.

For greater context as to why Moses Moody tweeted this, a few of the Warriors players, such as Gary Payton II, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Brandin Podziemski, were pointing out some of the Warriors' scheduling quirks. In a fun exercise, those four pointed out just how many miles the team will be traveling, how many back-to-back games they'll be having, and how many games there are on the team's longest homestand.

But with that in mind, perhaps Moody could have done well with a bit more fact-checking. Including their 2023 clash against the Nuggets, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will have played in just 12 of the past 13 Christmas days. It was during the 2012-13 season that the league failed to include the Dubs in their Christmas Day slate, even though that was the season in which Curry broke out as one of the five best point guards in the association.

Nevertheless, as Moody pointed out, for as long as Curry is donning a Warriors uniform, it's a guarantee that they'll be suiting up for a game on December 25 instead of spending Christmas Day at home. That is the Curry effect, ladies and gentlemen, and that won't be going away anytime soon since the 35-year old guard is still at the top of his game.