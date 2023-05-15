Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs series certainly didn’t disappoint, both basketball and TV ratings-wise.

As the playoff match-up extended all the way to a Game 6, with the Lakers pulling off a huge upset against the defending champions, fans also tuned in throughout. With that, the series recorded sky-high TV ratings that haven’t been seen in over two decades and half.

According to the latest data, the Lakers-Warriors series averaged 7.8 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT, per NBA Communications. The massive viewership made it the most-watched Conference Semifinals over the last 27 years.

The Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors series averaged 7.8M viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT, making it the most watched Conference Semifinals series in 27 years. pic.twitter.com/pJxc2dSp60 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 15, 2023

To be fair, it’s not a huge surprise that the Lakers-Warriors series achieved the record. The showdown was already highly anticipated right from the start, thanks to the two teams being in big markets. Not to mention that the Dubs have a rivalry with LeBron James and any team he’s on.

The Lakers-Warriors opener was actually the most-watched Game 1 of a conference semifinals in cable TV history after it averaged 7.4 million viewers. Then in the following meeting, the two teams recorded the “most-watched Conference Semifinals Game 2 ever on Disney platforms” with an average of 7,351,000 viewers.

It remains to be seen if the West Finals between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be able to match those numbers. However, considering the popularity of LA and the fact that they are on one of the wildest runs in NBA Playoffs history, it’s not hard to see the series breaking those TV ratings. LeBron’s quest for a fifth title, as well as the Anthony Davis-Nikola Jokic battle definitely make the meeting must-see TV.