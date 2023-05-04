The Golden State Warriors will look to keep a playoff trend going in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Each of the last 15 teams that have won Game 1 on the road in the NBA Playoffs has lost Game 2. That trend has skyrocketed this season, happening six times already, including in both Eastern Conference Semifinal matchups.

The Lakers took Game 1 on the road with a five-point victory against the defending champions. Anthony Davis had 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Lakers to the win. The Lakers already experienced this trend after a Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, losing Game 2.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors found themselves down 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings in the first round only to claw back and win four of the last five games to get to this point. Even if the Warriors are able to even the series, the Lakers have claimed home-court advantage as the series shifts to LA in a best-of-five format.

Though they are two of the three lowest seeds in the Western Conference this season, this series between the Warriors and Lakers is a highly anticipated one for the star power it possesses. A win for Golden State in Game 2 would continue this hot trend and also add more drama to an already tantalizing series.

Trends eventually have to come to an end, and the Lakers will be hoping to buck this one in order with a Game 2 win to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Warriors.