The NBA Playoffs continue as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Golden State Warriors (44-38) in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Consequently, FanDuel has us covered with a number of Lakers-Warriors prop bets. Can AD dominate again or do Steph and Klay bounce back? Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors prop odds, prediction, and pick.

Here are the Lakers-Warriors top prop betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warriors Prop Odds

LeBron James Over 40.5 Pts+Reb+Ast (-120)

Klay Thompson Over 22.5 Pts (-112)

Andrew Wiggins 20+ Pts/Golden State To Win (+186)

Rui Hachimura 10+ Pts (+210)

Klay Thompson Top Point Scorer (+700)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Top Lakers-Warriors Prop Pick Predictions

Player Combos: LeBron James Over 40.5 Pts+Reb+Ast (-120)

To kick things off, we’re riding with the King, LeBron James, to accumulate more than 40.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA). Despite the Lakers winning Game 1, James missed the mark by scoring 22 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out four assists – equalling 37 PRA. That being said, James shot just 9/24 in the game including an ugly 1/8 from beyond the arc. In his previous six playoff games, James shot under 50% just twice. Look for a much more efficient scoring night from LeBron.

Even if he shoots poorly again, he should see an uptick in assists after averaging 5.2 APG in the first round and 6.8 APG for the season. Additionally, James diced the Golden State defense up in the regular season with eight assists in both appearances. While he failed to hit 40.5 PRA in the second meeting, he played just 26 minutes and scored a measly 13 points. His season-opening line of 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists (54 PRA) feels much closer to what we’ll see tonight.

Player Points: Klay Thompson Over 22.2 Pts (-112)

Despite shooting just 9/25 overall and 6/16 from three, Klay dropped 25 points in the series opener. However, that was just the third time in eight playoff games that Klay eclipsed 22.5 points. So why the optimism for him to do so again tonight? Two reasons.

One: Thompson is much more aggressive at home. During the regular season, he averaged 19.3 shot attempts and 24.4 PPG at home compared to 16.8 shot attempts and 19.2 PPG on the road. In four home playoff games thus far, Thompson scored 13, 26, 22, and 25 points.

Two: the Lakers focus on Steph Curry. LA doubled Curry constantly in Game 1 and it led to Klay attempting his most shots this postseason. Additionally, Klay is still searching for his breakout game this postseason. If Curry continues to be the primary focus for the LA defense, a Thompson offensive explosion could be in the cards.

Player Performance Doubles: Andrew Wiggins 20+ Pts/Golden State To Win (+186)

Despite Wiggins scoring 20+ points in three of his eight postseason games, the market still undervalues his scoring. Golden State continues to pepper him with shot attempts as he attempted at least 12 shots in every game this postseason. While Wiggins hasn’t eclipsed 20 points in each of his last three games, that has more to do with a cold stretch rather than a lack of opportunity. He was held to under 43% shooting in each of those games after shooting at least 47% and scoring 20+ in three of his previous four games.

Additionally, the same logic for Klay hitting his over applies here. The Lakers appear to be keying in on Steph Curry – consequently forcing Golden State’s supporting cast to make shots. If the Warriors win tonight, that likely coincides with a big night from their supporting cast. All of that lines up for a big night from Wiggins.

Long Shot Lakers-Warriors Prop Pick Predictions

To Score 10+ Points: Rui Hachimura (+210)

Getting into some long shots, I like Rui Hachimura to rekindle some of his first-round magic tonight. Hachimura played just 11 minutes in their Game 1 win – by far his least amount of playing time of the postseason. He still managed to score six points in limited action. Hachimura started the 2023 playoffs on fire with 29, 20, and 16-point games. He played 20+ minutes in every game of the first round before Darvin Ham planted him on the bench in Game 1. While that worked in the series opener, expect Ham and the Lakers to look his way as the Warriors adjust in Game 2.

Top Points Scorer: Klay Thompson (+700)

Finally, in a true dart throw, I like Klay Thompson to not only eclipse 22.5 points but also to lead the game in scoring. I touched on it earlier, but we haven’t seen a vintage Klay game yet this postseason. Thompson finished as the leading scorer in 13 of his 69 regular season games. With their backs against the wall, look for him to do that again tonight.