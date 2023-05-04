Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Steph Curry and Draymond Green look to propel Golden State to even the series after the Lakers stole Game 1. Consequently, FanDuel has us covered with same-game-parlay odds for Game 2. Below we continue our NBA odds series with an NBA same-game parlay featuring the Warriors’ Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 2, courtesy of FanDuel

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Lakers-Warriors Game 2

Golden State Warriors: -6.5

Draymond Green: 6+ assists

Steph Curry: Over 5.5 threes

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +352

For Bill Simmons’ NBA same-game parlay of the night, FanDuel presents us with a straight-forward three-leg parlay. When putting together a same-game parlay, you want to string together legs that can build off one another. It’s easy to see how this parlay comes together. The Warriors bounce back in a must-win Game 2 at home, Draymond Green continues to operate as the Warriors’ lead playmaker, and Steph Curry rains from deep.

Draymond’s assists look to be the easiest leg here with -390 odds to dish out 6+ assists. Green averaged 7.9 APG through his first seven playoff games. He recorded seven assists in Game 1 and hit 6+ assists in six of his seven games. The only one he didn’t hit that mark was Game 2 in the first round when he was ejected.

Golden State covering -6.5 comes in at -108. Golden State needs this win and they’ve been dominant at home this season. Their 64% home cover rate ranks second in the NBA and they notably won the only regular-season home game with Steph active by 14 points. On the flip side, LA dropped Game 2 in the first round by 10 after similarly winning Game 1.

Finally, Steph Curry over 5.5 threes comes in as the biggest long shot. Curry averaged 4.9 threes per game in his first eight playoff games and nailed six triples in Game 1. He eclipsed 5.5 threes in four of his eight playoff games thus far.