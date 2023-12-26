The Warriors' tough loss to the Nuggets on Christmas included criticism for the refs by Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors dropped a 120-114 matchup on Christmas Day to the Denver Nuggets, leading to a frustrated reaction from superstar Stephen Curry about the officiating.

During the game Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski achieved a rookie feat only three others have done before. Stephen Curry got painfully honest on a problem few thought he would mention.

At a press conference following the game, Curry expounded his thoughts on the NBA's officiating. He took aim at a specific way games are called few expected he would.

Warriors Star Curry Criticizes Consistency

Curry called the officiating in the Nuggets game “tough” and spoke in-depth about the lack of consistency provided by the officials. The Warriors had 23 fouls on Sunday compared to 17 for the Nuggets.

Steph would like to see more consistent officiating on a game-to-game basis 🔽 pic.twitter.com/BgLf5oFMG1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 25, 2023

The Warriors got 18 points from Curry, four less than the team-high 22 scored by Andrew Wiggins.

Chris Paul added 13 points as did Jonathan Kuminga, while Dario Saric had 14 points.

Matchup With Butler, Heat Next

As the Christmas mayhem settles, the Warriors find themselves a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the 9th spot in the Western Conference.

With both veteran teams staring directly up at the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, it's hard not to notice the age difference between the two sets of possible contenders.

Things have been looking up for the Warriors as of late with Curry spearheading a powerful offensive attack buttressed by solid performances from Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Saric and others.

Next up for the Warriors is a home matchup with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. It's another key matchup with a former NBA Finalist that qualifies as another opportunity for Curry and the Warriors to prove their mettle, regardless of the officiating.