Steve Kerr ranted about the amount of fouls in NBA games these days

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went on a bit of a rant about how the league is legislating defense after Nikola Jokic shot 18 free throws in the game.

“I have no problem with the officials themselves, all across the league we have really good officials,” Steve Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game. That's what we're doing in the NBA. The way we're teaching the officials, we're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting. It was just baiting refs into calls, but the refs have to make those calls because that's how they're taught. So, I have a real problem with the way we have legislated defense out of the game in this league, and the players re really smart in this league. And for over the last decade or so they've gotten smarter and smarter, and we have enabled the players, and they are taking full advantage, and it's a parade to the free throw line, and it's disgusting to watch.”

Steve Kerr sounds off after Nikola Jokic’s 18 free throws: “I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game.We're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting." pic.twitter.com/YBWuldi0Za — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2023

The Warriors have played better as of late, but it was not enough against the Nuggets. The Warriors dropped to 15-15 on the season. Despite the loss, there is plenty of time for Kerr's squad to gel and get better throughout the rest of the season in time for the playoffs.