Stephen Curry is a must-follow on TikTok for this.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wants everyone on TikTok to know that he did not ruin basketball.

Curry made shooting the 3-pointer popular in the NBA. While the weapon has been a widely-used tool in the league even before he came, it's not until Curry elevated it that players and coaches realize how lethal it is. Even analytics has put more value on the long-range shot over mid-range jumpers, highlighting how the league has transformed.

The Warriors sniper has since established himself as the GOAT shooter, all while leading the Dubs to four NBA championships.

As a result of the increasing popularity of the 3-point shot, however, the trend reached amateur, collegiate and lower levels of basketball. Now, more on more younger players and athletes are taking 3-pointers during games. Sometimes even the non-shooters take deep shots after being inspired by Curry.

The phenomenon has led to many claiming that Curry has ruined basketball. Before, players are more focused on developing all aspects of their offense. But now, more often than not, young players are all about shooting from deep and nothing else.

In his TikTok account, though, Stephen Curry hilariously addressed the accusations and emphasized that he didn't do it. On his TikTok bio, he wrote: “Did not, in fact, ruin basketball.”

"Did not, in fact, ruin basketball." Warriors star Steph Curry's bio on TikTok 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CMaNR4e8De — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2024

While some would think Curry hasn't seen the claims, it's obvious that he has. Clearly, the Warriors star is a bit affected by it, going as far as to using TikTok to clarify his stance.

It's definitely funny, though. Now, here's to hoping that Curry uses his TikTok to further prove he did not ruin basketball.