Stephen Curry further cements himself as the GOAT shooter during the Warriors-Nets game.

There really isn't a debate. Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. Sure, guys like Reggie Miller and Ray Allen are legends in their own right. But Curry has taken three-point shooting to a new level. So much so, that he just hit another career milestone during the Golden State Warriors game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Midway through the first quarter, Curry launched a three to cut the Nets' lead to three. However, that shot turned out to be his 3,500th career three-pointer. The Warriors' guard is the first player in league history to record that many three-pointers in a career.

Steph Curry DRAINS his 3,500th triple 🎯 The first player in NBA history to do it.pic.twitter.com/OiMrknVJpR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Stephen Curry will record more than 3,500 career three-pointers. It's also not clear when he plans to retire. He has absolutely blown everyone out of the water. Ray Allen has the second most three-pointers in NBA history with 2,973. The Warriors' guard is sinking so many three's in his career that it's hard to imagine anyone coming close to ever breaking his ongoing record.

Although Golden State is struggling out of the gate, Stephen Curry is still playing at an extremely high level. He looks unstoppable most nights and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. So far this season, Curry is averaging 28.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Additionally, the Warriors' superstar is averaging five three-pointers per game as well.

We are truly witnessing greatness right now. Stephen Curry is a walking legend in the NBA and we just hope he keeps this up for another five years. Or, however long he wants to stay in the league. Curry is just pure entertainment.