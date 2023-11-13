Stephen Curry kept it simple to the Warriors media amid NBA In-Season Tournament concerns and their loss to Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is the most recent innovation in the league's format to generate more competition and viewers. New courts and new stakes were introduced. However, not a lot of individuals understand how it works and what franchises are going to get out of it when they win the group stages en route to the trophy. After the Golden State Warriors clashed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Stephen Curry explained what type of competition is present when competing for a trophy in the middle of the season.

"It's pretty straightforward." Warriors star Steph Curry providing a simple explanation of the NBA In-Season Tournament 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/F5myB8NfL3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2023

“If you just take the time to read the situation, it is pretty straightforward. I love the commentary on ‘no one knows what is going around' but if you just take a second, take a deep breath. Understand there are six groups and the best record out of the six groups and two wild cards go, and you play a bracket from there. Try to get to Vegas, the final four, and play two games. The championship is an extra game but there are monetary stakes on the line… pretty simple,” Stephen Curry said of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

As of the moment, the Warriors can still top their group. Their recent foes in the Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves along with the Sacramento Kings are ahead of them in West Group C. But, they can usurp them from the standings by winning and getting a better point differential in their next games. Young squads like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are also in Stephen Curry's NBA In-Season Tournament path.

Overall, the Warriors' campaign is off to a good start, and they can still aim for the cash in Vegas.