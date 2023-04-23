Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry was sensational in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Sacramento Kings. However, he was far from perfect, with a brain-fart moment even almost costing the Golden State Warriors the win.

Chef Curry gave Warriors fans quite the scare when he called a timeout with just 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They were up 126-121, and with the Kings playing intense defense at that point, a short break would have definitely helped. The problem is the Dubs no longer have a timeout at that point.

With that said, instead of getting some room to breathe, the Warriors ended up losing possession. The Kings went on to score four straight points to make it a 126-125 game with 10 seconds left. Unfortunately for Sacramento, Harrison Barnes’ final 3-pointer to win the contest didn’t go in, allowing Golden State to escape with the victory.

Steph Curry called a timeout when the Warriors had no timeouts left 🤯 The Kings were given a technical free throw and possession of the ball down only 5 points 👀pic.twitter.com/SR9FBELSn1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

The Warriors certainly almost lost it and were simply lucky in the end. While Dubs fans are happy the series is now tied at 2-2, many still couldn’t move on from that rather ugly ending and Stephen Curry’s massive mistake. Many even compared it to Chris Webber’s mistake during the 1993 National Championship game that cost Michigan the title.

“Steph Curry, you almost gave me a heart attack but it’s fine you still that guy,” a fan wrote.

Another one said, “Curry almost sold it. Thank God Barnes channeled his inner brooks.”

“Barnes still plays for the Warriors. How much help does Curry need?” a Twitter user added.

A fourth Warriors fan shared, “This game damaged my mental stability.”

It’s hard to blame Dubs fans for feeling frustrated and scared over the wild Game 4 ending. Considering that the Warriors would have fallen to a 3-1 hole had they lost, the team definitely couldn’t afford mistakes like what Stephen Curry did.

Fortunately, the team won and they can quickly shift their focus on Game 5 on the road. Here’s to hoping that Curry will be more attentive next time and avoid giving the Warriors faithful a heart attack.