The NBA Playoffs continue Sunday as the Sacramento Kings (48-34) take on the Golden State Warriors (44-38) for Game 4 of their Western Conference first round series. Check out our NBA Playoffs odds series for our Kings-Warriors Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Kings were able to get their work done at home by jumping out to a 2-0 series lead with two hard-fought wins. As the series shifted back to Golden State, the Warriors established themselves at home with a 17-point win and sent a serious message to the young Kings squad. The Warriors will have a ton of confidence knowing that they can even this series on Sunday and swing the momentum back their way.

Here are the Kings-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Kings-Warriors Game 4 Odds

Sacramento Kings: +7.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 238 (-112)

Under: 238 (-108)

How To Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 4

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: YouTubeTV, fuboTV

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Golden State Warriors were able to keep calm during their first two losses in the series. They dropped the tough Game 1 down the stretch as they couldn’t stop De’Aaron Fox in his playoff debut. Their Game 2 was marred by the now-infamous Draymond Green foot stomp which led to the former DPOY’s suspension for Game 3 in Golden State. The Warriors, however, were able to get the job done without their defensive general in Game 3 behind Steph Curry’s 36 points. The Warriors looked dominant in front of their home crowd for the first time in these Playoffs and will have a ton of confidence in knowing they can quickly shift the momentum of this series.

To win this game, the Warriors will have to see a big defensive boost with the return of Draymond Green. The Golden State fans will be raucous in his return and his teammates should have a spark in motivation with him back in the lineup. The Warriors would like to improve their three-point shooting this series, landing just 32% of their shots from deep. Kevon Looney shined during Green’s absence, so the tandem will look to have an even better game defensively this go-around. Look for the Warriors to execute their plays precisely in this Game 4 as they’ve been here so many times before.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings were flying high after going up 2-0 in the series in what was most of their roster’s first time being in the Playoffs. Their young core, highlighted by De’Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis, rose to the occasion at home and gave them a huge cushion against the most dangerous team in the West. However, their lackluster performance in Game 3 opened the door for the Warriors to swing control in this series. The Kings came up short as they failed to do the little things efficiently in their loss. They were out-worked in the hustle stats and failed to have a presence in the paint. They also managed 15 turnovers that turned into big buckets for the Warriors on the other end. The Kings will have to get back to focusing on the fundamentals if they want to avoid another loss.

De’Aaron Fox continues to put up great numbers throughout this playoff series, but will need more support from his wings Malik Monk and Kevin Heurter to be more productive. The pair is averaging a combined 29 points this series, which is the same as Fox’s personal total. They’ll need big contributions on the perimeters as Golden State can lock up the paint and double Sabonis. If the Kings want to be successful here, it’ll take a team effort and scoring runs from their key starters.

Final Kings-Warriors Game 4 Prediction & Pick

This game should be closer than the spread indicates as the Kings will be making huge adjustments in their second road game. Having Draymond Green back will be a huge boost for the Warriors and should bring the tempers in this game to a fever pitch. The crowd is going to be roaring, but the Kings should turn in a better scoring performance in this one. For the prediction, let’s go with the Sacramento Kings to cover the moderate spread in a close game. Still, the edge goes to the Warriors to win at home.

Final Kings-Warriors Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +7.5 (-108)