Steve Kerr wasn't exactly surprised the Golden State Warriors didn't repeat as champions last season, but it's at least safe to say he was disappointed. Just because his team failed to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June for a remarkable fifth time in nine seasons, though, hardly means Kerr didn't glean joy from another NBA lifer leading his team to the basketball mountaintop.

Michael Malone received countless calls of congratulations after the Denver Nuggets won their first title in franchise history. Discussing his team's proudly rowdy championship parade on The Lowe Post, Malone—whose attire, drinking and trash talking in downtown Denver helped him go viral—revealed that the Warriors coach called him to profess his admiration for the Nuggets' antics.

“You talk about people who reached out to me, Zach? I had so many people reach out and say, ‘Hey, that's the Mo Malone that I know,” he said. “I was on the phone with Steve Kerr. And Steve Kerr, who's won how many, four? He was like, ‘I loved every minute of it. Good for you.' So, I have no regrets.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kerr, of course, has taken a much different approach to celebrating the Warriors' four championships, mostly standing in the background of parade festivities while letting his players hog the spotlight. He's still responsible for one of the most memorable moments in championship parade history, though, albeit as a player with the Chicago Bulls in 1997.

Who could forget Kerr's hilarious, self-deprecating quip about Michael Jordan and his title-clinching jumper in Game 6 against the Utah Jazz?

Here's hoping Kerr has the opportunity to celebrate a title again soon, whether suddenly taking a page from Malone's book or continuing to stay true to his self-effacing, player-first persona.