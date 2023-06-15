The Denver Nuggets are the champions of the NBA right now, and their championship parade is currently underway. Everyone in Denver is fired up to have seen their favorite team win their first ever NBA title, and it looks like head coach Michael Malone is living his best life at the parade with his team right now.

Malone has had a busy start to his day, and it looks like he is finally letting loose after remaining completely locked in throughout Denver's playoff run. First, he showed up rocking an epic Nuggets championship t-shirt that many folks throughout Denver will likely be looking to buy as soon as possible after seeing him rock it.

Of course, Malone was only just getting started here, as he has been seen chugging beers and spraying champagne like it's his job, because right now, it is. Of course, Malone has had quite a bit to say along the way as well, and reaffirmed his belief that the Nuggets are only getting started, saying that he and his team are already looking towards winning their next title.

"We're not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We getting another one. And I'm out!" Michael Malone's hilarious message at the Nuggets parade 🤣pic.twitter.com/QokeARKUGp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

It's going to be a crazy day of celebration in Denver for the Nuggets, and it seems like the team's esteemed leader in Malone is at the center of the fun. The celebration will be wild, but once the dust settles, Michael Malone has made it clear on several occasions that fans shouldn't expect this to be the only title the Nuggets win, and they will surely turn their attention towards their next championship run shortly after the parade.