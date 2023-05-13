Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

There goes the Golden State Warriors. After winning Game 5 at home, there was home that the team could complete a 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, their luck ran out for Game 6. LeBron James had another signature game, and the LA defense suffocated Stephen Curry and the Dubs’ offense. Based on Steve Kerr’s comments though, it seems like he felt the Warriors were on “borrowed time”, so to speak.

Steve Kerr had this to say after the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TLaoNTRWnd — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2023

While it sounds harsh, Kerr is telling the truth here. There’s a reason why the Warriors were the sixth seed in the playoffs: they were simply too inconsistent in the regular season. They were like Dr. Jekyll and Hyde when it comes to home and away games. Jordan Poole seesawed from great player to the worst player in the NBA. Klay Thompson lost a step.

At times, it felt like Stephen Curry was the only thing holding the Warriors together. That was never more apparent than in Game 6, the deciding game in their series loss to the Lakers. Despite a rough shooting night by his standards, Steph still managed to drop 50 points. The rest of his team was sadly absent, save for Donte DiVincenzo. It was a microcosm of everything that went wrong for the Warriors this season.

This loss felt like the end of the Steve Kerr-Stephen Curry era of the NBA. They went out, not with a bang, but with a small whimper in front of a raucous LA crowd. Questions surround the team, especially their role players. What will the Warriors do next season?