It looks like it's all water under the bridge between Suns star Kevin Durant and Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green broke his silence in a major way after the NBA reinstated him from his indefinite suspension. Green revealed plenty of introspective moments, with one of them being the fact that he didn't quite appreciate the comments his former teammate Kevin Durant, who's now on the Phoenix Suns, made in the aftermath of the Jusuf Nurkic incident that necessitated a strong punitive action from the league towards the veteran forward.

Durant said, point blank, that he hopes that Green gets the help he needs after being at the center of “incident after incident”. This, when taken out of context, seems like a shot from the Suns star towards the Warriors forward. But Durant contends that he was sincerely wishing for the best in Green's road to recovery, especially when his violent outbursts are taking away from his positive contributions on the hardwood.

“I didn't mean no ill will by what I said. I know some people look at me as this malicious snake, passive aggressive. I know how people feel about me sometimes, so when I say s—, I don't mean no harm by nobody. […] I'm just glad he's back on the court,” Durant said in the aftermath of the Suns' 138-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

One of the necessary conditions for Draymond Green's return was that the Warriors forward would have to undergo counselling or anger management training. This is exactly what Kevin Durant meant when he said that he hopes Green gets the help he needs.

“They say somebody going to therapy, I'm hoping he gets better from that, and hope he learned from whatever he feels like he needs to learn from going to therapy,” Durant added.

At the end of the day, even though Kevin Durant's time on the Warriors came to a contentious end by virtue of his crumbling relationship with Draymond Green, he is happy that Green is now in a much better place mentally and that his return to the hardwood is imminent.

“I'm glad he's back. I'm glad he can move past that. Draymond is an incredible teammate.”