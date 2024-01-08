Draymond was not impressed.

Draymond Green is back with the Golden State Warriors after missing 14 games due to a suspension from the NBA. There is no question Dray has some serious issues that have resulted in his outlandish moves on the basketball court. Yet, it doesn't seem like he's owning up to them.

Speaking ahead of his return, Green wasn't too pleased with certain people saying he “needs help” after smacking Jusuf Nurkic.

“Sitting through those first days and just listening, I heard so many people say he need help. And as I sat and listened to those people, quite naturally, the ones I saw saying that I need help, I'm like who said that? This person said that? No way this person said that. But you go through stages of understanding things, you go through stages of how you may feel, you go through stages of thoughts.”

While many across the NBA said Draymond Green does need to get help, one of the notable ones was Kevin Durant, who is a close friend and former teammate. While Draymond didn't mention KD's name, you'd have to imagine he is partly referring to him.

The reality is Green did need counseling. He is far too emotional on the court and has done numerous things that simply shouldn't happen. Whether the counseling he went through has completely fixed things remains to be seen, but only time will tell once he gets back out there.

Draymond will need some time to ramp things up and get back into game shape so his return is likely going to happen either later this week or next. The Warriors are 17-19 at the moment.