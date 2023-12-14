Kevin Durant wants Draymond Green to get help after his latest behavioral incident with Jusuf Nurkic.

The Phoenix Suns 119-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night was a hard-fought contest, but things took a turn for the worse when Draymond Green unleashed a spinning backhand hit on Jusuf Nurkic that quickly got him ejected from the game. Green has since been suspended indefinitely for the incident, and Kevin Durant had quite a message for his former teammate after news of his suspension came out.

Durant spent three seasons with Green on the Warriors, so he certainly knows how his actions can be a detriment to the team he's playing for. While Durant and Green had their run-ins while on Golden State, they've managed to largely remain civil over the past few years. However, with Green continuing to get himself in trouble, Durant said that he hopes that Green gets the help he needs to prevent these sorts of things from continuing to happen.

“That was insane to see. Glad Nurk is alright. Never seen anything like that before on the basketball court in an NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help that he needs. Been incident after incident. I know Draymond and he hasn't been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully he gets the help he needs and get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him.” – Kevin Durant, The Arizona Republic

Kevin Durant doesn't hold back on Draymond Green

Durant is standing up for Nurkic, as he should, and he takes some shots at Green in the process. He labels the entire incident as insane, before outright saying he hopes Green gets help. Considering how Green came out and tried to justify his actions afterwards, he's probably not going to be too happy to hear what Durant is saying here.

Green will have to figure things out if he wants to get back on the court, though, as the NBA proved they have had enough of his dangerous actions with this indefinite suspension. It remains to be seen when he could potentially rejoin the Warriors, but chances are he's going to have to get some help like Durant mentions before the NBA lifts his suspension.