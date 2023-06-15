After winning the 2022 NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors entered this season with one ultimate goal in mind: repeat as NBA champions. But fast forward to the current day, and it's clear that the Warriors fell short of their goal.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a mediocre 44-38 record, just the sixth-best in the Western Conference, and barely avoided the play-in tournament. And after upsetting the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs in seven games, the Warriors were eliminated by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers in round two.

Considering Golden State's short-lived postseason run, it's evident that the Warriors are not a championship team right now. Hence, they should look to swing for the fences and trade for another star to complement their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

One star who makes sense as a trade target is Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who's seen his name thrown around in trade rumors for years now. If the Warriors acquired Beal, they'd be right back in the title conversation. With all of that said, let's look at the perfect Bradley Beal trade that the Warriors must offer the Wizards:

Wizards receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 1st round pick (GS)

Warriors receive: Bradley Beal

For a player of Beal's caliber, the Warriors would have to send the Wizards a lot of assets in return, and they do in this hypothetical deal. Kuminga, though he received inconsistent minutes with Golden State this season, averaged just under 10 points per game off the Warriors' bench and has the potential to develop into a star. And Golden State doesn't own many future first-round picks over the next few seasons, so giving up their 2025 first is no easy pill to swallow. But the most valuable asset the Warriors would give up in this trade is, without a doubt, Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins has developed into a two-way star with the Warriors. Over the last two seasons, he's averaging 17.2 points per game while providing elite perimeter defense on the other end of the floor. And in the 2022 NBA Finals, Wiggins' defense on Jayson Tatum was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to win that series in six games. Unless the Warriors are receiving a star in return, they should view Wiggins as untouchable, but Beal is a bonafide star who is worth trading Wiggins for.

A starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney should have Warriors fans drooling just thinking about it. After all, that lineup has a terrific blend of offensive and defensive firepower and could be the best starting lineup in the entire NBA. If the Warriors could pull off this hypothetical trade and land Beal without sacrificing one of their big 3, they'll have as good of a chance as any team of winning the 2024 NBA title. So here's to hoping that the Warriors pull the trigger on a Beal trade this summer and acquire the Wizards star.