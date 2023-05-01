Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

We’re running out of words to describe Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar once again pulled off a feat never seen before by dropping 50 points in Game 7 of a playoff game. The Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry’s 50-piece set a new record for the highest-scoring performance in Game 7. He shot 20-38 from the field and added eight rebounds and six assists. His dominance, along with with a tremendous rebounding performance from Kevon Looney, helped the Warriors get past the upstart Kings and into the next round, matching them up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Actions always speak louder than words but in this case, Curry made massive waves with both. He gave a speech that some Warriors players deemed the “greatest speech of his career,” according to Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Curry told the Warriors that they had what it took to beat the Kings on their home floor in Game 7 and that if they bought into his message, he would deliver. Suffice it to say that both parties held up their end of the bargain.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As The Athletic tells it, Curry “implored them to put all of their feelings aside — which sources with knowledge of the locker room felt was messaging directed at Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and other guys who might’ve been unhappy for reasons such as playing time and role — and lock in to the unified mission. Anyone who wanted to remain in their emotions, he told them to stay home. Anyone who was ready for their vacation, he told them not to get on the bus for Sacramento. But anyone who did get on the bus, Curry took that as a signature of approval, a binding agreement to be on board with the mission.”

Andrew Wiggins said that the speech gave him chills. Jordan Poole said that Curry has the same intensity as any other all-time great. Draymond Green — the vocal leader of the Warriors in almost all instances except for this one — said that he got everyone locked in. He said that he knew he had to let Curry cook here and the chef rewarded his faith aplenty.

The Athletic noted that Stephen Curry is not one to address the whole team and give speeches often. “I don’t even talk a lot,” the Warriors superstar told his teammates, “but I’ve got something to say.” This time, that something was one of the most legendary speeches in NBA history that helped fuel a sensational performance.