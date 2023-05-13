Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Los Angeles Lakers began the 2022-23 season looking like they were likely to convey a first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans that would have brought them Victor Wembanyama. But now, the Lakers are heading to the Western Conference Finals in a rematch of their 2020 playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. And one of the main reasons behind the Lakers’ turnaround has been the play of undrafted guard Austin Reaves.

Reaves began his career as an underrated hustle guy playing 10-15 minutes a night. And yet here he is, flourishing in the biggest stage in professional basketball. During the Lakers’ 122-101 Game 6 victory to close out the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, Reaves played a starring role.

Austin Reaves ended the night with 23 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 7-12 shooting from the field and 4-5 from deep, including a huge three from beyond half-court that gave the Lakers the momentum heading into the halftime break.

No one would fault Lakers fans for being as euphoric as they are on Twitter, especially after turning things around to this degree following a demoralizing 2-10 start to the campaign.

outplayed both splash bros.. Austin Game 6 Reaves says i just whooped your ass🔥 https://t.co/A3iSBEKS2o — turboooo (@thisisnotturbo) May 13, 2023

Austin Reaves in Game 6 pic.twitter.com/LNQDVfxB6Y — Grift (@Grift23) May 13, 2023

Entering Game 6 against the Warriors, Austin Reaves hasn’t had the best of series for the Lakers. Outside of an outstanding Game 4 effort, Reaves had his fair share of struggles on both ends of the floor as he saw himself fill a much more limited role in the Lakers offense. But given the opportunity to close out the Dubs in front of their home crowd, Reaves showed that he really is the real deal.

i need to see receipts of ppl who took shots against reaves lol he's the real deal — 3-STAN⚡ (@iamtristannaag) May 13, 2023

Bro was on the war path tonight and Reaves is legit — Financeback Gorilla (@FinanceGoriIla) May 13, 2023

Remember how the rest of the league was talking about Austin Reaves a couple months ago??? Real quiet now! — Lakers Insiders (@LALInsiders) May 13, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers handle Reaves’ impending foray into free agency. One thing’s for sure, the Lakers may have to pay whatever it would take to keep the 24-year old guard in town, given how rapidly he has fleshed out his game in two seasons for the Purple and Gold.

Austin Reaves getting that checque no doubt! — FREEMAN 🇿🇼🇨🇦 (@MANGAYIFRITZ) May 13, 2023

Lakers should offer $50M contract to Austin Reaves, he’s been spectacular this playoffs. or maybe better than $50M contract — ❄️ (@kyle_mmmmm) May 13, 2023

Austin Reaves is an elite player💯 He has proven himself against all odds, from being undrafted to becoming a starter in this team. Give AR15 that Contract @Lakers ! — ZAID® (@EmiolaZ) May 13, 2023

For now however, Austin Reaves and the Lakers will look to keep it going in the next round against the Nuggets. Reaves will have to be at his best on both ends of the floor for the Lakers to combat the Nuggets’ considerable offensive firepower.