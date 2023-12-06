Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals he nearly traded for Steph Curry when he was the GM of the Phoenix Suns

In another universe, Steph Curry could have been a Phoenix Sun. Take a breath Warriors fans, it's not reality.

However, during the 2009 NBA Draft, Steve Kerr was the general manager for the Suns and was interested in trying to trade up for Curry, who resembled Steve Nash to the Suns.

“I was the GM in Phoenix from 2007-10. We were looking at Steph Curry and seeing Steve Nash,” Kerr revealed. “They were so alike in so many ways. We had watched Steve just become 2x MVP. So all the concerns that most of people in the league had about Steph in terms of size, defense, and athleticism, we saw everything we needed to see. Steve had just done so much in the league, and we thought he could be very similar. We tried to trade for him and thought we had a deal done the night before the draft. When he fell [to the seventh pick], our draft room erupted because we thought the deal was in place and Steph was going to be a Phoenix Sun. It didn't happen, it fell through,” via Showtime Basketball.

When the trade fell through, the Warriors took Curry seventh overall. Though Kerr was unable to land Steph Curry on the Suns, it all worked out in the end. Curry helped entice Kerr to take the Golden State Warriors' coaching job, where the two have won gone on to win four NBA championships. Both Kerr and Curry have put up Hall of Fame worthy careers during the time with the Warriors, with Kerr winning Coach of the Year and Curry earning two MVP awards.