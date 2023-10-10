The annual NBA GM poll was released Tuesday. The poll revealed the opinion of NBA general managers on various topics across the league including predictions for the 2023-2024 season, the best player at various positions, and much more. Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry was one of the stars of the poll, as he was the top voted player on five of the poll's questions.

The GMs first listed Curry as the player who “forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments.” Curry won 40% of the votes. Stars Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid also received votes. Steph also won this title last year, when he received 52% of the vote from GMs, via John Schuhmann of the NBA.com.

Curry also unsurprisingly took home the honor of “best point guard,” sweeping 63% of the votes. This is slightly less than last year's poll in which he earned 72% of the votes. Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard also earned votes in this category.

When it came to the NBA's best pure shooter, the general managers almost exclusively voted for Curry, who garnered at least 90% of the votes for a second consecutive season. He also received the most votes for the player GMs would want to take a shot with the game on the line, raking in 37% of the votes while Kevin Durant came in second with 27% of the votes. Finally, he earned 73% of the votes for “best at moving without the ball.”

Steph Curry won all five of these honors last season as well, showing he's still one of the top players in the game. He also notably came in second place for the “best leader,” and was in consideration for the player GMs would sign first if they were starting a franchise.