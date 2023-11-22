As the Huskies and Cougars play each other this weekend, we make our Washington football Apple Cup predictions.

They say all good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that may be the case with the Apple Cup. The Washington football team is moving to the Big Ten after this season as part of the Pac-12 exodus that occurred during the summer. All that is left of the Pac-12 conference are the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers, who have yet to figure out their future conference plans. But none of that matters this week. All that matters for each team is winning this fierce rivalry game. With that said, ahead of the Washington-Washington State game, we make our Washington football Apple Cup predictions.

Pride and state bragging rights aside, this game means a lot for each team. Washington is undefeated and needs to keep winning to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The fact that the committee ranked Washington as the fourth team in their latest rankings reassures the fact that Washington is in control of their destiny and that if they keep winning, they will be in.

Washington State, on the other hand, needs a win just to make a bowl game. They started the season 4-0, but lost their next six games before beating Colorado last week. This game will mean a lot for both teams. That is not a bold prediction. But the Apple Cup, one of the better rivalries in all of college football, deserves a few bold predictions.

With that said, let's take a look at our Washington football Apple Cup predictions.

Dillon Johnson will run for at least 150 yards

Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, and Ja'Lynn Polk have garnered the majority of attention for a Washington offense that ranks eighth in yards per game on offense at 482.8. But don't sleep on Dillon Johnson.

Johnson, the Mississippi State transfer, has been fantastic for the Huskies as a complement to Washington's prolific passing attack. He's averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry and has had some big games for the Huskies this season. The biggest of which came against USC when Johnson ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. He practically won them that game.

This Apple Cup matchup could be another one of those games for Johnson and the Huskies. Washington State gives up 155.4 yards per game on the ground this season. Cal's Jadyn Ott just ran for 167 yards and a touchdown on this Cougar defense a couple of weeks ago. Arizona's Cameron Skattebo ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Bucky Irving of Oregon ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries the week before that. This is a vulnerable run defense that Dillon Johnson should be able to expose this weekend.

Washington football wins by at least three touchdowns

Vegas curiously thinks this game will be pretty close based on their line projections. They have the Huskies as 10.5-point favorites. That makes some sense. The Huskies haven't exactly overwhelmed any of their opponents in conference play. All of their last seven games, all wins, have been decided by at least 10 points. Only two of those games were decided by multiple possessions; Washington beat Stanford by nine points and USC by ten points.

This game should be a little more lopsided in Washington's favor. Weird things tend to happen in rivalry games and that can't be discounted. No one would fault Washington State if they get even more up for this game considering the movement of the summer. But Washington State has sputtered since their 4-0 start, the most notable of those losses coming at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats by a final score of 44-6. Washington can't overlook Washington State. They won't and should be able to handle business this week.