Washington football has climbed to fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Oregon State.

Washington football's hopes of playing for the national championship received a major boost after its hard-fought road win over Oregon State on Saturday. Though the season-ending injury to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis apparently played no role in that change, it seems only a matter of time until the Seminoles' bad luck becomes the Huskies' direct gain.

Washington usurped Florida State at No. 4 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings unveiled Tuesday. The top-three remained unchanged, with undefeated Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan standing ahead of the Huskies. The Seminoles, who beat FCS opponent Northern Arizona 58-13 as Travis exited in the first quarter with a devastating lower-leg injury, have dropped to fifth, lowest of the remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS.

Washington jumps Florida State ahead of Apple Cup

Washington moved to 10-0 after fighting off a stiff challenge from the Beavers, who dipped from 11th to 16th in the updated rankings. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Michael Penix threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions against Oregon State, but completed less than half his throws en route to just 162 receiving yards—both the lowest marks of his standout senior season. Coach Kalen DeBoer's defense helped the Huskies escape Corvallis with a victory, forcing three Beavers turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by DJ Uiagalelei.

CFP selection committee chair Boo Coorigan stressed that Washington's strong performance was the driving factor behind it passing Florida State, not Travis' career-ending injury, which the committee didn't take into account.

“It really was about Washington and what Washington did this weekend,” he said on ESPN.

The Huskies face rival Washington State for the Apple Cup on Saturday in Seattle, but have already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game. Barring Oregon losing to Oregon State that same day, Washington will battle the Ducks for the final Pac-12 crown in a rematch of the teams' mid-October thriller, won 36-33 by Penix and the Huskies. Needless to say, that prospective matchup will weigh heavily on the Playoff picture.

It's after conference title games, according to Corrigan, when the CPF selection committee will take injuries' like Travis into account to establish final rankings.

After the [conference] championship games, we can look at who's going to be available and who's not going to be available,