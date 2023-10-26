George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 conference have a new conundrum to deal with. This comes after most of their member schools have opted to leave. However, Washington State and Oregon State remain stern in braving the aftermath of conference realignment. They have the intention of keeping the conference alive and functioning as a duo with a huge caveat that may take a while to decide on.

Washington State and Oregon State have filed a preliminary injunction against the members of the Pac-12 conference who are leaving, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. Commissioner George Kliavkoff will also be involved in this given his role in almost dissolving the conference after the surge of conference realignment requests.

Both schools have requested that they be the only capable voters when deciding the future of the Pac-12 conference. This stipulation lasts until the conference has decided on a verdict. The rationale behind this call was a lot of paperwork that seeks control of assets. These are worth more or less $100 million that will be invested into the conference for the coming season.

The looming danger of being out-voted by the leaving schools remains strong. More than that, they could also lose out on the redistribution of the aforementioned assets if they ever get dissolved. Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 conference have a backup plan along with the Mountain West conference. It helps their two schools thrive despite the massive departures.