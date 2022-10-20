‘We can put our guys on a car’: Teryl Austin jokes about Steelers’ plan to slow down Tyreek Hill

The Pittsburgh Steelers, much like the rest of the league, may have to get creative when it comes to game planning to slow down Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke on how the Steelers have been preparing for Hill’s otherworldly speed, to which the DC admitted that it hadn’t been easy. Joking with reporters, Austin suggested that the Steelers put their players in cars or on motorcycles in order to replicate the blazing speed Hill possesses, via Mike DeFabo.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on how to replicate Tyreek Hill's speed at practice: "We can put our guys on a car or a motorcycle." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 20, 2022

While Austin was certainly joking with his response, there’s a bit of truth there as well. Game planning for Tyreek Hill is nothing short of a headache for any defensive coordinator. His absurd speed paired his quickness and athleticism make him near impossible to cover, and the Dolphins will certainly aim to exploit the mismatches he creates in the secondary.

Most teams don’t have anyone on their roster that can match up with Hill in terms of speed, and that makes preparing for what he’ll bring to the table on Sunday even more difficult.

This season, his first with the Dolphins, Hill has caught 50 receptions for 701 yards across his first six games. He has two touchdowns and already three games with 160 or more receiving yards on the year. While he’s been dominant in most games this season, he’s had a couple of duds, too. The Steelers will want to take a page from the book of the Bills and the Jets when it comes to slowing down Hill, as both AFC East sides managed to keep the speedy wideout under 50 yards.

Austin knows just how difficult a matchup Hill figures to present for the Steelers, and the team will do all they can during the week leading up to the Week 7 showdown in order to figure out a means of slowing him down.