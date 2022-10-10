Quinnen Williams provided the New York Jets with a viral moment that truly crystalized their beat down of the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 Sunday. And after their 40-17 win, the Jets were still reveling in how the hulking defensive lineman rag-dolled Dolphins star Tyreek during a fumble return.

“Obviously, you want to see a big man get in the end zone and do a little dance, but a close second is launching another human being into the ground,” lineman Sheldon Rankins said. “That’s a very close second.”

Quinnen Williams vs. Tyreek Hill went exactly how you'd expect pic.twitter.com/KQgWnMkUgk — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 9, 2022

The play that brought the Jets so much joy and satisfaction took place with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter. The Jets held a 26-17 lead when Carl Lawson crashed through the Dolphins offensive line to strip sack rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Williams grabbed the ball, began to rumble towards the end zone and then threw Hill violently to the turf at MetLife Stadium when the wide receiver tried to tackle him.

Williams outweighs Hill by 120 pounds, give or take. Hill had no chance. Despite making Hill go splat, Williams was tackled at the Miami five. Jets running back Breece Hall took it to the house from there and the rout was on.

“(Hill) just ran into Quinnen’s arms and Quinnen extended his arm and … Tyreek was gone,” Rankins said.

Funny quote from Sheldon Rankins on Quinnen Williams stiff-arming Tyreek Hill: "He just ran right into Quinnen’s arm. Quinnen extended his arm and when he did, Tyreek was gone … If you can’t get into the end zone, a close 2nd is launching another human being into the turf." pic.twitter.com/mE3UX4k5lT — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 9, 2022

The Jets took special delight in Hill being victimized in this viral moment. They haven’t forgotten how Hill dissed New York after he accepted a trade to the Dolphins, and not the Jets, from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Who? The Jets?” Hill said after the March trade. “Nah, man, I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what.”

Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers said postgame the remark was “disrespectful” and had the Jets fired up.

“We got the last laugh,” he added.

Well, they did get a big laugh. But the last one? The Jets and Dolphins are now both 3-2 through five games and play again in Miami in Week 18.