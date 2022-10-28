Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are done. TMZ first reported Friday morning that the couple had agreed on a divorce settlement, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback put out a statement on the sad news. Bündchen has since also released her own statement on the divorce.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Gisele wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married in 2009 and seemed to be the model power couple. However, Brady’s decision to retire and then unretire this last offseason played a key role in driving a wedge between them. Gisele reportedly gave Brady an ultimatum in a last-ditch effort to save the relationship, but it didn’t work out. Brady and Bündchen have two children together, plus Brady has a third child from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Things aren’t going much better for Brady on the field. His Buccaneers are now 3-5 after losing a third straight game on Thursday night.