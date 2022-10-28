Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will be ending their marriage. After months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, both sides have agreed to a divorce. A report by TMZ revealed that the Buccaneers QB and the supermodel will be filing their divorce documents today.

“Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reached a settlement ending their marriage, and divorce documents will be formally filed today … sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.”

Speculation about Tom Brady’s marraige with Gisele have surfaced from the moment that the QB returned to the Buccaneers. Despite all the rumors, though, nothing was actually confirmed, at least until this recent report. The rift between the couple has apparently become too big for them to keep going.

According to the TMZ report, the terms of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce will remain sealed and confidential. Both sides have mutually agreed to terms regarding their properties and custody of their three children. The divorce was filed in Florida, where Brady currently resides as a member of the Buccaneers.

Speaking of the Buccaneers, the team has been going through the toughest stretch of Tom Brady’s career. Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens sent the Bucs down to 3-5, leaving Brady under 3-5 for the first time in his career.

EDIT: A few minutes after news initially broke out, Tom Brady confirmed his divorce via an announcement on Twitter. The Buccaneers QB requested for privacy amid this trying time. (via Ian Rapoport)