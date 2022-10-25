‘We’re starting from the bottom’: Moses Moody gets real on growth of Warriors’ young second unit

Moses Moody knows what it will take for the Golden State Warriors’ young second unit to establish an on-court identity. Good thing he, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and company can work from an example set by the Warriors’ dynastic core.

“Game reps and just more film study, more practice reps. We’re just working on it, trying to figure it out,” he said on Tuesday of Golden State’s bench struggles. “The starters and all that, they had their time, probably years ago, when they was going through it and figuring it out, and now they are where they are now. We’re just starting from the bottom, and now we’ll see where we’ll get.”

Golden State built a 26-point third quarter lead over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney seemingly exiting for good just before the final stanza, ready to watch the Warriors’ third win of the season from the bench. But the reserves’ lack of overall focus and competitive edge during extended garbage time gave the Kings life, ultimately forcing Steve Kerr to take his starters off ice with just over five minutes remaining.

Golden State hung on despite more cold shooting late, the only collective silver lining behind an otherwise frustrating second-half effort in its 130-125 victory.

Kerr expressed optimism the Warriors’ bench would improve once the rotation sorts itself out as the season continues. Klay Thompson and Green ramping up toward normal minutes loads will make it easier for Golden State’s second unit to develop the chemistry and cohesion it’s currently lacking, too.

But Kerr refused to let those extenuating circumstances serve as excuses for the young Warriors’ barely-there competitive edge against Sacramento. Like Moody said, more film, practice reps and court time is necessary for them to build a winning formula. Near-disasters like Sunday’s—at least in Curry’s opinion—can be part of that growth process, too.

“We can say it, and we can tell ’em, ‘Hey, in 2012, we went through this, too.’ But you have to feel it,” he said after the game. “That’s part of the growth of young guys trying to understand how hard it is to win in this league. We make it look easy at times, and that’s built over a decade of work and reps.

“You have to feel it and get exposed a little bit to understand what it means to win.”