West Virginia faces a top-ten team as they visit Iowa State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
West Virginia comes in at 9-17 on the year, but just 4-9 in conference play, sitting tied for last in the conference. After losing four in a row, they pulled off a win over UCF last time out. West Virginia took the lead at the 18:32 marker in the first half and never gave up the lead from there. They would go on to win 77-67.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is 20-6 on the year and 9-4 in conference play. That places them just a game back of Houston in conference play. They have won four in a row, but last time out faced Houston. Houston led from start to finish in the game, winning 73-65.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Iowa State Odds
West Virginia: +17.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +1160
Iowa State: -17.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -2800
Over: 143.5 (-115)
Under: 143.5 (-105)
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win
West Virginia ranks 145th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 183rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 126th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They currently rank 271th in points per game this year, while sitting 270th in effective shooting percentage this year. RaeQuan Battle leads the way in terms of points per game with 16.7 points per game. He has been shooting just 40.7 percent this year though. He is joined in scoring well by Jesse Edwards, who comes in with 14.8 points per game while shooting 59.1 percent from the field. Rounding out the top scorers is Quinn Slazinski, who has 12.9 points per game this year.
West Virginia comes in ranked 197th in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are 267th in defensive round percentage this year. Jesse Edwards had been the leader in rebounds with 8.2 rebounds per game this year. RaeQuan Battle is next on the team with 4.3 rebounds per game, while Quinn Slazinski and Josiah Harris both are over four rebounds per game this year.
West Virginia is 236th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 183rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Battle has come and been a difference on the defensive end this year. He has 1.1 steals per game while also having .6 blocks per game. Further, Jesse Edwards has 1.6 blocks per game this year.
Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Iowa State ranks ninth in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 40th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 51st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 24th in assists per game. They are 67th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert comes into the game with 14.3 points per game this year, while also shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.2 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 12.8 points per game this year while shooting well, hitting 42.6 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.4 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 11.8 points per game this year
Iowa State is 208th in rebounds per game this year. They are 46th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 183rd in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. The King leads the wayside with 5.1 rebounds per game while having 9.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 4.8 rebounds per game, while three other plays are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.
Iowa State is sixth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 65th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are third in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 2.8 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.6 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.7 steals per game.
Final West Virginia-Iowa State Prediction & Pick
West Virginia is coming off a win, but they have been one of the worst teams in the conference this year. In conference play, they have covered the spread just four times. All four of those games were outright wins. Iowa State, as a home favorite, is 12-2 against the spread this year. They have also covered in nine of their last 12 games. Take Iowa State in this one.
Final West Virginia-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -17.5 (-105)