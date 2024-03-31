The transfer portal is wide open and it sounds like the Iowa State basketball team is losing some players this offseason. Four players are reportedly entering the transfer portal, leaving the Cyclones with some holes to fill on the roster.
One key name leaving the team is former five-star recruit, Omaha Biliew, who had a rather disappointing freshman season for the Cyclones, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. It's unclear where Biliew will land but he has an opportunity to find a new school that will give him the playing time he's looking for.
“NEWS: Iowa State forward and former 5-star recruit Omaha Biliew plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells On3 Sports. The former McDonald’s All-American played sparingly for the Cyclones this season.”
Biliew averaged just under seven minutes per game over 20 games played in his freshman season. It's a bit odd considering he's a former five-star recruit. However, college sports have changed considerably due to the transfer portal and NIL deals. It would have been interesting to see if Omaha Biliew could have carved out a bigger role with Iowa State basketball next season. But he'll be doing that elsewhere in 2025.
Omaha Biliew is one of four Cyclones players entering the transfer portal, per Randy Peterson of The Des Moines Register. The good news for the Iowa State basketball program is that all four players didn't play a substantial role for the team. So, the Cyclones' roster likely won't suffer with these moves.
“It appears, though, that the entries of Omaha Biliew, Kayden Fish, Jackson Paveletzke and Jelani Hamilton aren't likely to have an effect on what should be another very good team next season.”
The Cyclones should be a solid team once again next season. With four new spots available on the roster, the team could try to reel in a big name through the transfer portal. But only time will tell if the program can pull it off or not.
Omaha Biliew is still a top recruit after Iowa State basketball mishap
Biliew entered the college basketball world as a top-10 recruit out of high school, according to Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi of ESPN. He originally had big plans to play for the Cyclones as Omaha Biliew grew up in the state of Iowa. But for whatever reason, he didn't see much court action and will now find a school that will.
Athleticism is what makes Biliew a unique college basketball player. He's considered to be an excellent finisher at the rim and can backdown defenders rather well. Additionally, he's solid on the defensive end and is a force to be reckoned with on the boards. Although it didn't pan out with the Cyclones, Omaha Biliew still has plenty of time to carve out a nice collegiate career.
Look for him to be one of the most sought-after recruits in the transfer portal. A smaller program should absolutely jump on the opportunity to acquire Omaha Biliew and give him the playing time he wants. Hopefully, he can find a school that has a coach that can develop him accordingly.