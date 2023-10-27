UCF is looking for their first conference win, as they face West Virginia. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a West Virginia-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

West Virginia comes into the game at 4-3 on the year, with a 2-2 record in conference play. They opened the season with a loss to Penn State but then won four straight games, including two in conference play. One of the wins was their last win over TCU as they scored ten points in the second half while holding TCU to nothing to win. They were on the other end of a comeback in the next game as they faced Houston. After scoring with 12 points left in the game, Houston hit a hail mary to win the game. Last time out, they fell to Oklahoma State, and while they led at the half, they would fall 48-34.

Meanwhile, UCF is 3-4 on the year. UCF opened the season 3-0. It was wins over Kent State, Boise State, and Villanova that got them to 3-0. Still, they ended up losing John Rhys Plumlee in the process, who has missed the majority of the last three games with the injury. In the first game without Plumlee, they would face Kansas State. While they took a lead in the third quarter, Kansas State would score the next 24 points and would end up winning 44-31. After that, they had a 35-7 third-quarter lead over UCF. Baylor would kick a field goal with 1:21 left in the game and would win 36-35.

The last time out it was against Oklahoma. UCF took the lead in the third quarter, but Oklahoma would score twice in the fourth quarter and beat UFC 31-29 after UCF missed a two-point conversion. They have now lost three of the last four games after holding a lead in the second half.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-UCF Odds

West Virginia: +7 (-118)

UCF: -7 (-104)

Over: 59.5 (-115)

Under: 59.5 (-105)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF Week 9

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread

Garrett Greene leads the way for West Virginia at quarterback. He has completed 71 of 136 passes this year for 1,181 yards and eight touchdowns. Greene has completed 13 big-time throws according to PFF. He also has just two interceptions this year, and only four turnoverworthy passes on the season. Greene has been solid in the running game this year. He has run for 345 yards this season on the ground while scoring five times.

Greene is second in the running game for West Virginia this year, and the team is led by CJ Donadlson Jr. He has run for 450 yards this year with 305 yards after contact. Donaldson has forced 16 missed tackles this year. He has also scored six times this year.

In the receiving game, two guys lead the way. The first is Devin Carter who has 311 yards this year with a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hudson Clement has 298 yards this year and four touchdowns. He has 134 yards after the catch, and he has been the most explosive wide receiver this year. Still, he is doubtful for this game. This will need Preston Fox to step up. He has 212 yards this year with a score.

The pass rush has 19 sacks this year on 108 pressures. Tomiwa Durojaiye and Jared Bartlett lead the way. They both have four sacks on the season. On the run defense, Lee Kpogba leads the way. He has 51 tackles this year. He has 20 stops for offensive failures this year, while his average depth of tackle is just 3.6 yards down the field. West Virginia has 114 stops for offensive failures in the run game this year. In coverage, West Virginia has not been great. They have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air while having just six interceptions this year.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread

John Rhys Plumlee came back and played against Oklahoma. He went 16-31 in the game for 248 yards and two scores. Plumlee also has three big times throws, and did not have an interception or a turnover-worthy pass. He was also solid on the ground, scoring a touchdown on the ground in the game. For the year, he has thrown for 855 yards and five touchdowns in just four games, with one of them being limited.

The UCF offense has a solid running game this year. RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson lead the way for UCF. Harvey has run for 624 yards this year, with six touchdowns this season. He has been getting solid blocking getting nearly two yards before first contact this year. Harvey has also caused 32 missed tackles this year. Richardson has run for 431 yards this year, with a touchdown as well. He is averaging 7.6 yards per carry, with just 3.04 yards after contact.

In the receiving game, Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker lead the way. Baker has brought in 26 of 43 targets this year for 551 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hudson has brought in 24 of 33 targets this year for 520 yards and two touchdowns this season, five different UCF wide receivers have two touchdowns, while another two have scored once. Further, five different receivers have over 150 yards this year.

The pass rush focuses on two players this year. Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and Malachi Lawrence are the team leaders on the pass rush. Morris-Brash has seven sacks this season with 20 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Lawrence has five sacks with 12 total quarterback pressures. Morris-Brash has 13 stops for offensive failures this year as well. He is not the leader in that regard though. Lee Hunter leads the way with 25 stops for offensive failures this year while having an average point of tackle of just 2.2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Still, the UCF pass defense has been solid. They have allowed just seven touchdowns this year, with five interceptions as well.

Final West Virginia-UCF Prediction & Pick

West Virginia will most likely not win this game, UCF has struggled to stop the run this year. UCF is 1-3 against the spread in the last four games, and will not be able to slow down the West Virginia run attack. They will score a fair amount in this game, especially against a suspect West Virginia pass defense. Still, West Virginia will keep it close enough to cover.

Final West Virginia-UCF Prediction & Pick: West Virginia +7 (-118)