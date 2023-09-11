The UCF football team is off to a 2-0 start as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee entered the season with big expectations, although the Golden Knights got some tough news on the injury front with their starting quarterback. Head coach Gus Malzahn gave the update that he will miss ‘a few weeks' (h/t Brett McMurphy of The Action Network).

‘Gus Malzahn says UCF starting QB John Rhys Plumlee out a “few weeks” w/leg injury but it will not require surgery'

The good news is that Plumlee will not require surgery, so his return should come in a few weeks although Malzahn said he would provide updates along the way. The Golden Knights will trot out sophomore Timmy McClain, who made a brief appearance in the opener against Kent State and went 3-of-5 for 53 yards with two rushes for 21 yards.

Plumlee threw for three touchdowns and 281 yards in the opener against Kent State, but he went just 16-of-24 for 272 yards with zero scores and two interceptions, although the Golden Knights got a narrow 18-16 win over Boise State on the Blue Turf. He did add a team-high 73 yards rushing on 11 carries, so this is going to be a tough loss for the Golden Knights for the next few weeks.

UCF faces Villanova, Kansas State, Baylor, and Kansas before the Week 7 bye, so all signs indicate Plumlee returning for the October 21 clash against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The UCF football team and Gus Malzahn will try to survive until Plumlee is able to return, but not needing surgery is definitely a good scenario.