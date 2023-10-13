College football is a game that produces some of the wildest finishes in all of sports. For some reason, it seems like late weeknight games produce the most drama, and that is exactly what we saw on Thursday night between Houston football and West Virginia football. The Cougars are new to the Big 12 this year and they have experienced some growing pains, which is expected for their first year in a power five conference. Houston came into this game with a 2-3 record and they were narrow home underdogs against the visiting Mountaineers. This game ended up being one of the best that we've seen all season.

It was a normal college football game before the fourth quarter. Houston football entered the fourth with a 21-17 lead, but the game was far from over as 42 (!) points were scored in the final 15 minutes. The Cougars went up 35-24 with seven and a half minutes left in the game and they were in complete control, but West Virginia football made an impressive comeback that set up one of the best finishes to a game that you'll ever see.

The Mountaineers thought they had the win wrapped up when a fourth and 10 from the 50-yard line resulted in a go-ahead touchdown with just 12 seconds remaining. However, 12 seconds is a lot of time in a college football game. Houston ended up getting the football back and they got the ball to midfield with enough time to run one play. Donovan Smith launched a Hail Mary to the end zone, and Stephon Johnson came down with it to get the Cougars the win, 41-39. What a game.

The final 12 seconds of regulation between West Virginia and Houston: • Garrett Greene 50-yd TD pass

• Donovan Smith 49-yd Hail Mary TD pass for the win There is no better sport than college football. pic.twitter.com/0MbuFZymCU — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 13, 2023

Houston is now 3-3 and they have their first ever Big 12 conference win as a member. West Virginia falls to 4-2 with the loss, and this was their first conference L of the season as well.