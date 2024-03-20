The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first round of the Men's March Madness tournament. Check out our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Western Kentucky-Marquette prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Western Kentucky was able to win the Conference USA Tournament, and they rolled through it. The Hilltoppers come into this game 22-11, and they have a tough matchup ahead of them. Don McHenry leads the team with 15.2 points per game. Brandon Newman and Rodney Howard each score in the double digits, as well. As a team, Western Kentucky puts up 80.6 points per game.
Marquette earned a two-seed, but they lost to UConn in the championship game of the Big East tournament. The Golden Eagles were ranked high all season, though. Kam Jones is the leading scorer for Marquette, but Tyler Kolek has been their best player. Oso Ighodaro and David Joplin average double-digit points, as well. As a team, Marquette scores just under 80 points per game.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Western Kentucky-Marquette Odds
Western Kentucky: +14.5 (-114)
Moneyline: +760
Marquette: -14.5 (-106)
Moneyline: -1300
Over: 157.5 (-115)
Under: 157.5 (-105)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win
The only way for Western Kentucky to cover this spread, or pull off the upset is to score at a high rate. They already score over 80.0 points per game, and they need to continue that in this game. Western Kentucky has not played a power-5 team this season, but they have beaten a few good mid-major teams with their scoring. The Hilltoppers need to be good on offense if they want to win this game.
Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, Western Kentucky has not played a power-5 team yet this season. Marquette is 4-0 against teams outside the main conferences in college basketball. It is not as easy playing a team as good as Marquette, especially when it is the first time playing an opponent that good this season. Marquette should be able to take advantage of that in this game, which should help them cover the spread.
Marquette is very good offensively. They score at a high rate, but what helps them the most is their intensity on defense. Western Kentucky is prone to turnovers, which will work in Marquette's favor. Marquette needs to take advantage of the fast break, and score points in transition. Their ability to score is going to help them cover this spread.
Final Western Kentucky-Marquette Prediction & Pick
This is going to be one of those classic games between a 15-seeded team and a two-seeded team. The Golden Eagles are the better team, and it is going to show in this game. Western Kentucky is able to score sometimes, but I do not think that is going to happen in this game. The over might hit in this game, which would be a decent bet. However, I am going to take Marquette to not only win this game but cover the spread, as well. I would not be surprised to see the Golden Eagles win this game by 20+ points.
Final Western Kentucky-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -14.5 (-106)