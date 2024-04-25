Bo Nix is one of the most intriguing QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He bounced around to multiple schools throughout his five-year collegiate career and brings a lot to the table as a prospect. One former QB who knows him well says that he “can't handle” adversity.
Cam Newton spoke about Bo Nix on a recent appearance of the 4th & 1 Podcast.
“It's a little personal to me,” Newton said. “Obviously Bo Nix came through C1N. I know Bo I know his family and I look at Bo as Brock Purdy. Brock is extremely skillful, he's a grinder, he can run when you wasn't expecting, and that's where you heard him the most.”
Newton knows Nix very well. Bo Nix grew up playing in Cam Newton's 7 vs 7 football league and played three seasons of college football at Newton's alma mater Auburn. Newton has been close to Nix for years.
“He (Bo Nix) can make all the throws, and when I look at him he's extremely talented when things are good, when everything's going good I will pick Bo Nix over everybody,” Newton said. “Listen to me, because I've seen it. When I watched Oregon this year, when I watched him even at Auburn, when things were good there was nobody better than Bo Nix.”
“Now this is the kicker, when adversity came into play, there was nobody worse than Bo Nix too,” Newton said. “And that's one thing that this game is going to bring to you as a player, you're going to be faced with adversity, physical adversity or emotional adversity, can he get out of his own head.”
Newton clearly characterizes Nix as a highly volatile prospect.
“When he’s hot, he’s hot,” Newton said. “But when he’s cold, God damn he cold.”
Where is Bo Nix projected to be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Newton's perspective could be shedding some light on what NFL evaluators think of Nix. He is one prospect who is somewhat difficult to place in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nix is commonly bundled together with Michael Penix Jr. as the second tier of QB prospects in this year's class. The NFL media apparatus has formed a rough consensus on where the top four QBs will land, but nobody is certain where Penix or Nix will land.
Mock drafts like pairing Penix Jr. and Nix with one of the QB-needy teams who are outside of the range for one of the top four prospects. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are the two most common choices. Penix Jr. and Nix feel like prime candidates to slide down the draft board into the second round. This could put Denver or Las Vegas in a good position to acquire their new franchise QBs at a cheaper price.
None of this means that Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix can't succeed in the NFL. They may just have a stressful evening tonight.
Despite Newton's concern that Bo Nix can't handle adversity, Newton did go on to say that Nix will be a steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I know it’s a very strong take,” Newton said. “But that’s just what I’ve observed to be. I think he’ll be a steal in the draft, big steal.”