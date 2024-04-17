Less than two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and we pretty much know what we have in terms of a prospect pool. While the draft will likely be headlined by odds-on favorite Caleb Williams, this year’s draft is sure to include a lot of offensive firepower and surprises.
To help prepare you for April 25-27, we have curated an ongoing positional power ranking series for the major positions, starting with quarterback. While Williams leads this group, how do the rest of the QBs rank?
Honorable Mentions
Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Jordan Travis (Florida State), Michael Pratt (Florida State), & Joe Milton III (Tennessee)
It would not be surprising if six quarterbacks were drafted in the first 32 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there is plenty of draft that teams can go after throughout the entire draft.
Penix Jr. highlights the honorable mention group, as he is on a tier of his own. Considered as a fringe first-round option for teams that miss out on the big four, Penix and his southpaw approach are NFL-ready.
Spencer Rattler has been showing up on NFL Draft Twitter lately, as fans seem to be coming around to the idea of the former South Carolina QB. While likely not in contention for the top two rounds, Rattler could find his name being called in the third round.
I’ve been seeing a lot of Spencer Rattler hype on my feed, and for good reason.
A cut-up of his most ridiculous throws, for your viewing pleasure: pic.twitter.com/4tKGyhl77P
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 15, 2024
Jordan Travis, Michael Pratt, and Joe Milton III all have some skills in their repertoire that should stand out to NFL teams, but each are likely day three selections. Travis is coming off a serious ankle injury last season, Pratt is fighting the small-school battle coming from Tulane, and Milton has a massive arm but lacks crispness and polish in his game.
5. Bo Nix – Oregon
Projected Draft Landing Spot – Mid-to-Late 1st
Entering the pros as a 24-year-old, Bo Nix is one of the oldest prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class. While his long collegiate career that spanned Auburn and Oregon showed some real superlatives at times, how he translated to the NFL still remains a question.
On one hand, his NCAA-record 61 starts gave him plenty of experience and helped provide him with a better understanding of how to diagnose defensive schemes. But on the flip side, his at-times inconsistent footwork and inaccurate arm showed up too often on tape, exposing his flaws.
Nix fits into the same range as Michael Penix Jr. in potential first-round QBs, with Nix holding a slight edge. While there are concerns with how his game translates from the college level, Nix has plenty of intangibles that any NFL franchise (think Denver, New Orleans, Las Vegas) could mold.
4. JJ McCarthy – Michigan
Top-10 Pick
The most polarizing prospect of the entire NFL Draft, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is a relative unknown. Helping the Wolverines to a National Championship win was a great way for McCarthy’s collegiate career to culminate, but his lack of plays on tape are a huge concern.
Attacking opposing defenses over the middle was a huge part of McCarthy’s success in the Maize and Blue. His willingness to anticipate where his receivers will be in the middle of the field will help him acclimate to the NFL, but his inexperience in throwing into different coverage schemes could result in high interception totals.
The lack of extensive work for McCarthy throwing the ball is his biggest knock entering the NFL Draft, but he has flown up the draft board over the past few months. Expect teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos to try and move up the board, likely into the top 10, to secure McCarthy, to potentially red-shirt him for a season before handing over the keys.
3. Jayden Daniels – LSU
Top-3 Pick
Mobility defines the draft stock of Jayden Daniels, who profiles as one of three almost-guaranteed rookie starters in 2024. The former LSU Tiger is the most mobile QB in this year’s class, as his blend of speed, shiftiness, and overall athleticism form a dangerous combo.
His work as a runner is well defined, having ran for over 3,00 yards and 34 touchdowns in his five-year career. It’s his passing game that creates concern, as his average arm strength could make it tough to make the vertical or sideline throws.
Having probably the second-best ceiling of any QB in the 2024 NFL Draft puts him safely in play as the second signal-caller off the board. With Chicago, Washington, and New England all in play for QB across the first three selections, Daniels’ potential could give him that boost into that second spot, even with his slender 210-pound frame.
2. Drake Maye – North Carolina
Top-3 Pick
It feels weird to not have talked much about one of the best QBs in this year’s NFL Draft class, but Drake Maye feels like he has almost been forgotten. In other years, Maye would be the clear-cut QB1 prospect teams would be fighting over, but this isn’t that kind of year.
Instead, Maye will bring his pro-ready play style to the NFL in hopes of jump-starting a struggling franchise. Showcasing a solid blend of strengths in both the passing and running games, Maye is built to put any doubts of UNC quarterbacks finally to rest.
Maye isn’t the perfect prospect by any stretch, as he still needs to work on his timing for deep throws and improve his throwing base. But superb arm strength, combined with A++ vision and anticipation, and you have the makings of a fantastic QB prospect ready for his next challenge.
1. Caleb Williams – USC
1st Overall
The projected first overall selection for a while now, Caleb Williams is destined to become the next QB for the Chicago Bears. Labeled as a generational talent, Williams did show some tough moments at USC, but he was consistently one of the best QBs in all of college football over the past few seasons.
While securing the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Williams was unable to follow that up with a superb 2023 season, although he was able to limit turnovers. Likely joining an offense with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, plus potentially one of the top rookie wideouts, and you have the makings of a bona fide star.
Some ball security concerns and questions about his acclimation to the NFL seem to be overblown, but should rightfully be considered when looking at Williams’ draft profile. However, he is far and away the best collegiate QB prospect in any NFL Draft over the past few seasons, and here’s to hoping the Bears don’t ruin another QB in their search for a franchise signal-caller.